Mobile Marketing Trends And Making Your Business Grow

Mobile marketing can be an effective way to market your business. A collection of tips on what you need to know is provided below.

Get your website mobile friendly! Take a look at your website on a mobile device. Don't like what you see? Most don't until you get your site onto a mobile-friendly platform. Look at your content management system to see if it offers a mobile plugin, or talk to a local digital advertising agency to build a solution for you. Either way, it is important to make your site look professional and engaging on mobile devices!

Offer special discounts or value to your mobile marketing customers. Because mobile followers usually require customers to elect to receive information, make it worthwhile for them to enroll. By offering greater discounts or better offers than those available through your web site or print marketing, you can increase the number of customers enrolled in your mobile program.

Link to specific parts of your website. If you are having a special sale on one part of your site, you should link directly to that site. Mobile sites can sometimes be difficult to navigate, but if you give customers direct access, they are more likely to take the time to look, and possibly buy.

Ask customers for their cell phone numbers. The easiest way to do this is with your current email subscribers. When they fill out the form to subscribe, you can ask them to add their phone numbers in, for any alerts or special deals. This is a quick method of gaining new customers for mobile marketing.

Make sure that your messages are targeted to their purpose in mobile marketing. You won't have any room for meaningless words here. If the customer cannot understand your message in a few words, then it isn't even worth contacting them in the first place. You need to be very clear here as to your purpose.

Try to limit the amount of offers you're sending via your mobile marketing campaign. It can be a little tedious for you to sit there and devise so many alert messages and call-to-action lines to send out, and it can be really annoying to the people receiving them. Keep your messages at a minimum unless you really have something to say.

Build web-based landing pages that are specialized for mobile devices. These mobile landing pages streamline design and content to offer a cleaner, more engaging mobile experience for the reader. There are many website plugins available that add mobile landing pages to your site. Check your content management system to see what plugins are on the market or hire a designer to develop one for you.

For all of your product sales and information, you want to set up a link for a mobile-specific landing page. All phones need to be able to use a mobile friendly page, and you want that link to be very easy to find so that your customers can bookmark them directly on their phones and visit often.

Even though you're marketing in the mobile world, you still have to make sure that you keep improving your efforts outside of this realm. Allowing other areas of marketing to lapse and putting too much focus on mobile marketing will hurt your business, no matter how well your mobile marketing is doing. Use your calendar and task list to allot regular times for each kind of marketing campaign.

Where your customers are located makes a big difference to how you're marketing to them, so remember to use the proper context for your mobile marketing. If your customers are out and about on a Saturday afternoon, do you really think you're going to be able to sway them with any offer? Realize where they are and what they're doing at least to the best of your ability.

If you are using email as part of your mobile strategy, consider using a text strategy instead of HTML. If you haven't optimized your HTML creative for a mobile device, the email itself can be incredibly hard to read in a mobile environment. A text email is perfect for mobile users, as it will appear exactly the same way across all email clients and it's easy to read on small screens.

You should use text messages rather than sending files that will take a long time to load. Pictures might load quickly on certain devices, but you should think about people who do not have access to a good network. If your message takes too long to load, people will not open it.

Here is another tip for those who wish to use qr codes for mobile marketing. When generating qr codes, be sure to use a free service. By choosing a free service, you can advertise without spending a dime to promote. Make sure the service has tracking so you can know who scans your codes.

A key element to mobile marketing success is to target your message whenever possible. If you have known buying habits of customers, your advertising and marketing should be targeted towards the buying habits of these customers. You already have your foot in the door with them, so why not go with what has already been successful with them.

To keep customers from opting out of your text messages, be consistent! Let them know how often you'll send messages, when you'll send them, and don't deviate from that. When customers know when your messages are coming, they're more likely to look forward to them, and less likely to be irritated by them.

Perform usability testing for your campaign. Enlist your friends, family and co-workers to help you by receiving messages and responding to them. Ask for feedback on ease of use and enjoyment. They should like what they see on the display and report that it was clear and easy to follow.

You realize how many people are using cell phones, blackberries, or any type of mobile device and how much you can use that to help your business grow. Apply all the advice that you have learned in this article to really make your business launch quickly to the next level. Use the mobile market to save your business.